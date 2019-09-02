Deadline for Yeshivah Comments Extended to Tuesday Night

NEW YORK -

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm |

The deadline to submit comments to the New York State Education Department regarding the proposed guidelines for secular education in private schools, originally Monday, has been extended by one day, due to Labor Day.

The new deadline is Tuesday, 11:59 p.m. ET.

More than 103,000 letters opposing the regulations have already been submitted by yeshivah parents, students and graduates, through various organizations including PEARLS NY, Agudath Israel and Torah Umesorah.

Comments can be submitted online at https://yeshivosbychoice.org/ or https://pearlsny.org/ or by texting “START” to 646-766-1110 or by texting “LETTER” to 917-920-2444.