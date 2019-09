Monday, September 2, 2019 at 5:58 pm |

After suffering from a terrible disease, Harav Naftali Shmerler Av Bais Din of Machzekei Hadaas of Zurich Switzerland and one of the Rabbonim of Boyan Chassidus, was niftar today at the young age of 64.

He was the son of Harav Moshe Shmerler zt’l the previous Av Bais Din who was niftar just 3 years ago.

The levayeh will be Tuesday morning at the Machzekei Hadaas Shul in Zurich on the way for burial in Yerushalayim.

Yehi zichro boruch