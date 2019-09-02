Avivim Base Evacuated Before Hezbollah Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1:47 pm |

The IDF base at Avivim, which was hit by Hezbollah missiles on Sunday, had already been evacuated prior to the attack, the military told Channel 13 on Monday.

A reporter from the Russian network RT found the base locked and deserted on Monday, prompting queries.

“This was a post on the border line that was classified last week as a threatened position,” the IDF spokesperson’s unit said in a statement.

“It was therefore evacuated during the week, and the forces defended the area from the rear line. The contents of the post were removed and there is no concern of information leakage” from the reporter’s visit.

Hezbollah persisted in claiming Israeli casualties in Sunday’s attack, and the RT discovery provided further evidence supporting the IDF denials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, issued a statement: “We acted yesterday with determination and responsibility. We maintained the security of our citizens and the peace of our soldiers.

“The man in the bunker in Beirut knows exactly why he is in a bunker.

“We will continue to do everything necessary in order to maintain the security of Israel – on land and sea, and in the air, and we will continue to act against the threat of precision missiles,” the prime minister concluded.

Also on Monday, Hezbollah released video footage on its Al-Manar channel, which purports to show its missile strike the day before.

No Israeli casualties are seen on the clip.

What appear to be two rockets land near an IDF armored personnel carrier. Israel’s Channel 12 quoted IDF analysts saying that the APC itself wasn’t hit directly, but a piece of shrapnel from the explosion hit a tire, forcing the vehicle to stop on the side of the road.