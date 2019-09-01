Suspect Arrested After Beilinson Hospital Shul Set Alight

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 8:03 am |

The burned shul. (Police Spokesman)

A man suspected of burning the shul at the Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah was arrested Friday by Police and his arrest was extended until Monday by the Rishon LeTzion Magistrate’s Court.

Police received a call Friday about a fire inside the shul in the Beilinson Hospital compound.

The damage in the shul. (Police Spokesman)

A preliminary examination of police officers arriving at the scene and a security camera examination revealed that a man who arrived at the hospital for treatment had entered the shul and immediately after he left, a fire started at the shul.

The suspect was identified by police and arrested and at a hearing at the court on Motzoei Shabbos, his arrest was extended until Monday.