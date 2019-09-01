Netanyahu: Channel 12 Out to Get Me

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 4:55 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/File Photo)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Motzoei Shabbos called for a boycott of Channel 12, saying that “they put me on trial nightly and they are doing their best to blacken my name, as they blacken the name of Israel.”

On Friday, Netanyahu posted a message on social media expressing his displeasure with a production that Channel 12 has been airing that surrounds the murder of Mohammed Abu Khdeir, the 16-year-old Arab boy who was killed in 2014 after the murders of the three Israeli teens who had been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists – Naftali Frenkel (16), Gilad Sha’ar (16) and Eyal Yifrah (19), Hy”d. The production is “anti-Semitic” and “slanderous, besmirching the good name of Israel.”

Netanyahu wrote Motzoei Shabbos that he had received “many positive responses” to his message, adding that “it’s not surprising what they are doing to me, as they are doing the same thing to Israel. They are doing what they can to sway the vote against me.”

The anti-Netanyahu campaign is being led by the top editors and owners of Channel 12, the prime minister said. “No one elected them, no one is allowed to compete with them, and they oppose a free press. Why do you think they are against me? Because I am trying to break their monopoly,” Netanyahu added.