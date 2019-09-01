Lower Crude Prices, Increase in Supply Mean Lower Gas Prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 4:56 pm |

Drivers around the nation are seeing prices at the pump far lower this Labor Day weekend than in years past.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average price of a gallon of regular gas on Friday was $2.58, two cents lower than last week and well below the average of $2.83 at this time last year.

Analysts say lower crude prices and an increase in gasoline supply mean gas prices lower than during the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays — and for many 25 cents a gallon lower than they were just a year ago.