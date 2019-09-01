Lower Crude Prices, Increase in Supply Mean Lower Gas Prices

Drivers around the nation are seeing prices at the pump far lower this Labor Day weekend than in years past.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average price of a gallon of regular gas on Friday was $2.58, two cents lower than last week and well below the average of $2.83 at this time last year.
Analysts say lower crude prices and an increase in gasoline supply mean gas prices lower than during the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays — and for many 25 cents a gallon lower than they were just a year ago.