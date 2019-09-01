Lebanon Asks International Intervention to Restore Calm

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:22 pm |

Amid an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel on Sunday afternoon, Lebanon has sought the intervention of the United States and France to prevent further escalation.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron, asking them to intercede in the border flareup, according to Reuters citing Hariri’s office.

Hezbollah has claimed Israeli casualties in a cross-border strike, but the IDF has so far confirmed an attack but refused to disclose details.

Israeli Cabinet ministers have been instructed not to give media interviews on the developing situation, according to media reports.

The directive from the Prime Minister’s Office follwed a comment from Likud minister Yoav Gallant on Army Radio saying he was unaware of any Israeli casualties in Sunday’s incident.