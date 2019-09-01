Gazan Caught After 20 Years in Israel Illegally

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5:20 am |

View of Beit Lakhia from the fence bordering the southern Israeli town of Netiv Ha’asara. (Doron Horowitz/Flash90)

A Gazan who was illegally living in Israel for some 20 years was discovered by police in recent days after they attempted to intervene in a domestic dispute. Police have filed an indictment against him for illegally living in Israel, and seek to keep him in custody until the end of proceedings against him.

The presence of the Arab was detected after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Galilee Arab town of Sakhnin. Police questioned several individuals present in the house, including one who was in possession of dangerous drugs. After questioning him, they discovered that he had migrated from Gaza to Israel 20 years earlier, and was living with relatives in Sakhnin for much of the time.

The Arab attempted to resist arrest and threatened officers, police said. Besides illegally living in Israel, he has been charged with violence, resisting arrest and possession of narcotics. Police said that they are determined to root out illegal Arabs living in Israel.

Over the weekend, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.