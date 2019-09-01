Gantz Suspends Campaign in Security Crisis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:11 pm |

Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party, in August 1, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz suspended his party’s electoral campaign on Sunday, citing the escalation on the northern border.

There is “no opposition and no coalition” during a time of national crisis, he said in a statement.

“In light of the security situation, I have ordered our campaign frozen at this stage until the security incidents are clarified,” Gantz said.

Not long after Gantz’s statement, the IDF said that it appeared that the flareup with Hezbollah was over for the time being.

Meanwhile, Gantz’s No. 2, Yair Lapid, criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for publicly acknowledging Israel’s attack on Iranian targets in Syria a week ago.

“The children in the north are in shelters for one reason: Because Bibi [Netanyahu] violated the successful policy of ambiguity because of the elections,” tweeted Lapid. “This is what happens when the prime minister plays politics at the expense of security.”