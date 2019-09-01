2 Jewish Men Assaulted in Midwood

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:49 pm |

Two Jewish men were attacked in Midwood at the end of Shabbos, the NYPD says.

The incident occurred at 8:10 p.m., on E. 15th Street near Avenue J. The two victims, aged 45 and 18, engaged in a dispute with three men. The men then slashed the victims with an “unknown sharp object,” say police. One man also removed the older victim’s belt and struck him with the buckle. He suffered lacerations to his head. The younger victim suffered lacerations to his face, neck and chest area.

The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The perpetrators are described as “two male Hispanics and possibly a male Asian.”

Police are investigating this as a possible bias incident.