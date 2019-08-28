U.S. Sanctions Networks Connected to Iran’s Government, Military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:44 am |

Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C. (APK)

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two networks it says are linked to Iran’s government and military organizations, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

One of the networks used a Hong Kong-based front company to evade U.S. and international sanctions and target U.S. technology and components for people tied to Iran’s government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The other network obtained Nuclear Suppliers Group – controlled aluminum alloy products for companies owned or controlled by Iran’s Defense Ministry, the department said.

The sanctions are part of a U.S. campaign to increase economic pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. Washington ditched a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and five other countries and has reimposed sanctions on the country.