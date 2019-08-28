Border Guards Nab Arab Who Tried to Smuggle Bomb Into Courtroom

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:28 am |

The pipe bomb seen outside the military court, Wednesday. (Police Spokesman)

Border Guards on Wednesday arrested an Arab who attempted to smuggle a bomb into a military courthouse in northern Shomron. The Arab was carrying a pipe bomb on his person and attempted to avoid the metal detection check, but was nabbed by officers, who discovered the bomb. He was arrested, and the bomb was neutralized.

There have been dozens of such attempts to smuggle bombs into military courthouses in the past year. B’chasdei Shamayim none have succeeded, and generally it is very difficult to pass security into these buildings. Among the theories as to why Arabs – nearly all of them teens – attempt to smuggle the bombs into the buildings is that they actually want to get caught, so they can get on the “payroll” of the Palestinian Authority as terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

Overnight Tuesday security officials said they arrested 14 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.