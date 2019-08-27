Terrorist Captured in Jenin Raid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 5:19 pm |

Israeli security forces carried out a raid at dawn on Tuesday in the Jenin refugee camp, apprehending Daoud Zabidi on charges of terrorist activities.

A large contingent of undercover border personnel, Border Police and IDF forces staged the raid on Zabidi’s home in a swift operation that avoided any clashes with local residents.

“Minutes after raiding Daoud Zabidi’s house in the Jenin refugee camp, we were already making our way out with Daoud, wanted for terror acts he carried out,” said the Border Police Brigade Commander.

“The complexity of activity in the heart of the Jenin refugee camp is difficult to explain, but the fact that it went through successfully and without casualties is indicative of the professionalism and determination of the fighters.”