Report: Israeli Drones Targeted Hezbollah Precision Missiles

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm |

The alleged Israeli drone attack on a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut on Sunday morning was aimed at the terror group’s precision missile project, according to the British Times newspaper.

The explosives-carrying drone struck two crates that contained materials for Hezbollah’s program to convert its arsenal of conventional rockets into precision-guided missiles, regarded as a serious threat to security by Israeli defense officials. One crate was destroyed, the other badly damaged.

One of the crates contained a computerized control unit and the other held a mixer used to make solid-state fuel, the Times said, adding that the crates were in Dahieh, where the attack occurred in transit to a factory where the precision missiles are to be assembled.

The IDF has declined to comment on the incident.