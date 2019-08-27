Community

At Met Council Free Meal for Kids

Left to right: Rabbi Avi Greenstein, Executive Director Boro Park JCC; Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein; Assembly member Bobby Carroll; Met Council CEO David Greenfield; Councilmember Brad Lander; Ezra Friedlander, CEO, The Friedlander Group; Judah Zellermaier Director of Operations, Boro Park JCC.