Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
August 27, 2019
August 27, 2019
כ"ו אב תשע"ט
כ"ו אב תשע"ט
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
At Met Council Free Meal for Kids
Community
At Met Council Free Meal for Kids
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 3:10 pm |
כ"ו אב תשע"ט
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 3:10 pm |
כ"ו אב תשע"ט
Left to right
: Rabbi Avi Greenstein, Executive Director Boro Park JCC; Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein; Assembly member Bobby Carroll; Met Council CEO David Greenfield; Councilmember Brad Lander; Ezra Friedlander, CEO, The Friedlander Group; Judah Zellermaier Director of Operations, Boro Park JCC.
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content