Iran Sentences Iranian-British Dual National on Spying Charges

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 5:25 am |

Iran‘s judiciary has sentenced British-Iranian dual national Anousheh Ashouri to 10 years jail on spying charges, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

“British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri has been sentenced to 10 years [in] jail for spying for Israel’s Mossad … also two years for acquiring illegitimate wealth, ” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying. He did not give any more details.

Iran said in July that it had captured 17 spies working for the CIA and some had been sentenced to death. It was unclear whether Tuesday’s announcement was linked to the same case.