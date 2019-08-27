IDF Identifies Iranian General Behind Attempted Drone Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 5:23 pm |

Screenshot from surveillance footage released by the IDF, purporting to show the attempted drone attack.

The IDF identified on Tuesday the Iranian commander responsible for a planned drone attack on Israel: General Javad Ghaffari, who has charge of the “Quds Force” in Syria.

“Tens of thousands of Shiites from various nations are operating under Ghafari in Syria,” an IDF statement said.

The IDF published an organizational chart showing Ghaffari under Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said Soleimani personally oversaw the planned drone attack. Ghaffari recruited and trained Yasser Ahmad Daher and Hassan Youssef Zbib and two other Lebanese activists to launch the armed drones into Israeli territory, an operation that was thwarted by the IDF.