Hezbollah Said Preparing Calculated Strike

BEIRUT (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:54 pm |

Israeli soldiers seen on the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Basel Awidat/Flash90, File)

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror organization is preparing a “calculated strike” against Israel in response to two drones that crashed in Beirut at the weekend, two sources close to Hezbollah told Reuters on Tuesday.

A reaction “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war that neither Hezbollah nor Israel wants,” one of the sources said. “The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing.”

While the northern border was quiet on Tuesday, the IDF announced that it was limiting travel on some highways, though no specific instructions were issued to the public and routine activities continued.

With that, there was a noticeable increase in the number of soldiers in the north, and the IDF has set up Iron Dome batteries to intercept possible incoming rockets from Lebanon.

The decision came after a security evaluation Monday night in the wake of threats by Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip declared they will join any confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese satellite station Al-Mayadeen reported.