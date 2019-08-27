Army Prepares for Demolition of Homes of Murderers of Dvir Sorek, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 4:28 am |

IDF soldiers map out the home of the terrorists, overnight Monday. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Monday mapped out the homes of several of the murderers of Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, the 19-year-old hesder yeshivah student who was murdered in a terror stabbing attack earlier this month. The homes are located in the Arab village of Beit Khil, near Chevron. The mapping came in preparation for the possible demolition of the homes. Arabs rioted during the mapping process. IDF soldiers responded with anti-riot measures.

Dvir was a talmid at the Machanayim Hesder Yeshiva in Migdal Oz, in his first year of yeshivah and set to be inducted in the IDF next year. Friends told reporters that he had been out of the yeshivah because he had gone to Yerushalayim to buy end-of-year gifts for the staff members.

Dvir Yehuda Sorek, Hy”d.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 8 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.