Netanyahu Orders Building in Dolev in Response to Terror

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:47 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Monday a plan to build 300 housing units in Dolev, near the scene of a terror attack that took the life of Rina Shnerb Hy”d, 17, and seriously wounded her father and brother yblc”t.

Netanyahu instructed the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office to submit a proposal at the next meeting of the Higher Planning Council for Yehudah and Shomron to expand the small community of over 1,300 which lies in the Binyamin region about 6 miles over the Green Line and outside the security barrier.

“We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop settlement [in Yehudah and Shomron],” Netanyahu said.

The plan was not well received in right-wing circles, despite their favoring development in the region.

The Yemina party, taking note of the disappointing record of such promises from Netanyahu in the past, urged him to act more decisively and convene the council at once to approve the plan.

Recalling that it took years to make good on a promise to build in Beit El, the party said sarcastically, “We hope there will be a shorter waiting time for the 300 Dolev homes.”

South Chevron Hills Regional Council head Yossi Damri and Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman called on Netanyahu to annex Yehudah and Shomron as a fitting response to the attack at Dolev.

A right-wing government should build in the region as a matter of course, on a daily basis, Damri was quoted saying by The Jerusalem Post.