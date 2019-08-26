Gantz Invited for Special Briefing From National Security Staff

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:37 am |

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Under instructions from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz was invited Monday for a security briefing on recent security incidents by the prime minister’s military secretary Avi Blut and the head of the National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat.

Gantz was briefed on the acute developments in several fronts – Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Gaza.

Gantz served as IDF Chief of Staff before moving to politics.

Under law, the prime minister has to update the Opposition leader with security briefings, however Gantz isn’t opposition leader of the 21st Knesset as Netanyahu failed to form a coalition, hence no opposition leader.

Earlier Monday, the Security Cabinet met on security issues for four hours.

There was no word on what the Cabinet decided.