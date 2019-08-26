At G-7, Macron Expresses Hopes for Trump-Rouhani Meeting

BIARRITZ, France (AP) -

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with President Donald Trump during a joint press conference at the end of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday. (Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he hopes for a meeting in coming weeks between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking alongside Trump at the final press conference during the G-7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France, Macron said G-7 leaders had agreed that Iran needs to meet its nuclear obligations and that there was a hope for a diplomatic breakthrough in the tensions that have grown since the U.S. left the 2015 nuclear accord.

Macron also said that France and the U.S. have reached a “very good agreement” defusing tensions over a French tax on online giants like Google.

The tax had prompted threats from Trump of heavy tariffs on French wine.

Macron said France would reimburse companies who pay the tax once an international tax deal is in place to replace the 3% French tax on French revenues of big online companies. It’s aimed at reducing tax avoidance for digital multinationals.