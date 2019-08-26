Free Lunches Distributed by BPJCC in Partnership with Met Council for Expanded Boro Park Community

BROOKLYN, NY (BPJCC/Met Council) -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:11 pm |

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council is once again working in partnership with the Met Council to enable the distribution of thousands of free lunches.

This year’s free lunch program, which takes place during this week when children are between camp and school. It has expanded to include an additional distribution location to allow many more children to participate.

Last year, thousands of children took advantage of the quality lunches which come with the hechsher of the Tartikov Beth Din.

This year’s free lunch program will take place on Tuesday, August 27 at Dome Playground on Dahill Road between 37th and 38th from 11:30 to 2:30.

Gravesend Park between 18th Avenue and 56th Street will distribute lunches on Wednesday, August 28, from 11:30 to 2:30. The Wednesday event at Gravesend Park will also include free fun summer activities from 1:00 to 2:30.

“The BPJCC is thrilled to be able to do this for the growing Boro Park community,” says Rabbi Avi Greenstein, CEO of BPJCC. “A special thanks is due to David Greenfield and his devoted team at Met Council for working with the BPJCC on this endeavor. It is very exciting to be able to expand as we are this year, so even more Boro Park children have the opportunity to benefit from this free lunch opportunity.”

All Boro Park children are invited to participate in the free lunch program in the park.