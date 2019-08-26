Brushfires Proliferating in Tinderbox Weather

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:58 pm |

Firefighters extinguish the remains of a forest fire in Beit Shemesh, Monday. (Flash90)

Brushfires that started up in the hot, dry weather were occupying firefighting and rescue teams in Beit Shemesh and several other areas across the country, according to media reports on Monday.

Ten firefighting crews and an airplane were dispatched to bring multiple blazes under control in Beit Shemesh’s Hagefen Park and other nearby locations.

A line of homes on the outskirts of the city were ordered evacuated by authorities as fires drew dangerously close.

A forest fire was also reported along Route 375 in the hills west of Yerushalayim. Firefighting planes were sent out to the area.

In the north, 15 families were evacuated from Mashhad near Nazareth as a brushfire advanced toward the village. Five trucks and a firefighting plane were battling that blaze.

A fire near Kafr Kana has been brought under control, authorities say.