Regional Briefs – August 25, 2019

Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6:58 pm |

Man Arrested on Hate-Crime Charges in NYC Street Attacks

NEW YORK (AP) – A man has been arrested on hate crime assault charges after police say he made anti-white comments while hitting a stranger in the face on a downtown Manhattan street and attacked two other people earlier.

The New York Police Department said Saturday that 33-year-old Todd Lyons was arrested on hate crime charges in each encounter. A message has been left for an attorney who may represent him.

NY ‘Red Flag’ Gun-Control Law Goes Into Effect Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) – Amid a national gun-control debate, New York state’s “red flag” law goes into effect Saturday.

It allows law enforcement, school officials and families to ask a court to order the seizure of firearms from people considered to be dangerous.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “red flag” legislation in February.

Opponents say it curtails the rights of law-abiding citizens.

NYC Mother Arrested For Leaving 3-Year-Old in Locked Car

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York City woman was arrested after police say she left her 3-year-old son alone, strapped into a locked car seat outside a store.

A shopper called police after spotting the boy Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Target store in Queens’ College Point neighborhood. An officer smashed a car window to rescue the child.

His mother, Monalisa Gomes, 32, was arrested when she returned from shopping.

Officials: Stolen Car Hits Bus in Brooklyn; 6 People Injured

NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities say a stolen car crashed into a public bus in Brooklyn, sending six people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car — a 2019 Cadillac — has been arrested on auto theft, reckless endangerment and other charges after the collision Saturday.