Iron Dome Shoots Down Two Gaza Rockets

Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:55 pm |

Iron Dome anti-missile battery in central Israel. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90/File)

The Iron Dome missile defense system and air raid sirens were activated in southern Israel on Sunday night. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

A music festival in Sderot was interrupted as sirens went off and explosions could be heard. An Iron Dome interception reportedly could be seen in the skies above the city.

A rocket reportedly exploded on a highway near Gaza, as well. There too, no injuries were reported.

The IDF said that three rockets in all were fired at Israel from Gaza; two were brought down by Iron Dome interceptors.

The IDF is investigating the incidents. More details as they become available.