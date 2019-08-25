Haifa Court Rules Against Chareidi Concert

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:04 pm |

The Israeli judiciary intervened once again on Sunday to stop a chareidi concert, on the grounds that it discriminated on the basis of gender.

The Haifa District Court ruled that a men-only performance scheduled for Monday at the Congress Center in Haifa could not proceed.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit submitted an opinion to the court which said that the Haifa municipality, which is sponsoring the event, had failed to provide justification for the seating policy, as stated in guidelines he published last week.

Motti Steinmetz and Mordechai ben Dovid were set to perform.