Amazon Removes Clothing With Infamous Holocaust Picture

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:20 pm |

The Last Jew in Vinnitsa, one of the most famous photos of the Holocuast.

The Amazon websites in France and the U.K. have removed clothing from a third-party seller emblazoned with a well-known Holocaust image.

The photo, known as The Last Jew in Vinnitsa, shows a Jewish man near the town of Vinnitsa, Ukraine, about to be shot dead by an SS member, kneeling beside a mass grave already containing bodies.

Amazon said it had removed clothing with the image – including tank tops, t-shirts and hooded jumpers – from its website after the matter was called to its attention, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Other Nazi-themed items are still available for purchase on Amazon, including T-shirts with pictures of Adolf Hitler, and of German troops invading Poland.

The incident comes just as the global online sales giant opened for business in Israel.