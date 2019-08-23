Suspicious Device Snarls Traffic on George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) -

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:35 am |

Tollbooth lanes, lower left, lead to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Traffic was briefly shut down on the George Washington Bridge Thursday night after authorities investigated a suspicious package scare.

Officials say the suspicious device was found on the upper level of the bridge near the New Jersey side just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, causing authorities to briefly shut down traffic in both directions.

The Port Authority Police and Bergen County bomb squad were at the scene, along with the New York Police Department, which gave the all clear just after 11 p.m.

The bridge, which spans the Hudson River, is considered one of the busiest in the world.