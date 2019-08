YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 22, 2019

An Israeli child, about two years old, who was mauled by a tiger in a zoo in the city of Ko Samui in Thailand on Thursday, was reported in moderate but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that its consul in Bangkok was in contact with the child’s family and providing all assistance possible.

The circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

The boy was expected to recover from his injuries and will be flown back to Israel soon, according to reports.