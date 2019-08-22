Regional Briefs – August 22, 2019

Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:21 pm |

Women Steal Baby Stroller From Store, Leave Child Behind

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) – Two women who allegedly stole a baby stroller and left a child behind have been arrested in New Jersey.

A group of three women and children entered a baby store in Middletown on Aug. 16.

Authorities say one of the women went to the front of the store to grab the stroller, while the other two distracted an employee.

One of the women then returned after realizing one of the children was left behind.

Driver Dies When Propane Truck Crashes In Upstate New York

STAMFORD, N.Y. (AP) – State police say a 62-year-old man has died after the propane truck he was driving crashed in upstate New York.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Delaware County town of Stamford. Troopers identified the driver on Thursday as Edward Walley of Delhi.

Boat Operator Charged In Death of Friend Who Fell Overboard

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. (AP) – A man who allegedly was operating a boat while under the influence has been charged in the death of his friend who went overboard and drowned in northern New Jersey earlier this month.

Morris County prosecutors say 24-year-old Nicholas Zarantonello, of Lake Hopatcong, is charged with death by vessel.

Off-Road Vehicles Destroy 400 Trees Planted by Teens

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Officials believe off-road vehicle riders in New Jersey’s Pinelands ripped up 400 trees days after they were planted by teenagers.

Jason Howell of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance tells NJ.com he returned to the site to install barriers at the Bucks Cove Run Preserve in Pemberton Township and found the site “completely torn up” and a trash fire still smoldering. Off-road vehicle tracks were on the ground.