IDF Warns Hamas to Rein In Islamic Jihad

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:47 pm |

The IDF accused the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad of recent rocket attacks on southern Israel, but reiterated its policy of holding Hamas responsible for any violence originating in Gaza, which is under its control.

“We do not plan to accept terror attacks and rocket fire against our citizens,” the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee tweeted on Thursday.

The message came after two rockets from Gaza landed in Israel Wednesday night. They fell in open areas, and b’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

“Hamas, as the ruler of the Strip, must enforce its authority over Islamic Jihad and prevent these terror attacks and plots,” Adraee said.

The spokesman said Islamic Jihad is responsible for any failure to implement the conditions of the ceasefire agreements and that it will “suffer the consequences” for these activities.

Hamas blamed a string of cross-border attacks in recent weeks on young “lone-wolf” Palestinian terrorists made desperate by the humanitarian situation in the enclave. On Monday, Hamas leaders warned that popular anger could snowball into another war with Israel.