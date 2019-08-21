Yisrael Beytenu Demands Cameras in Chareidi Polling Stations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:58 pm |

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Yisrael Beytenu party demanded on Wednesday that surveillance cameras be installed in chareidi polling stations in the September elections to prevent alleged voter fraud.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer told Channel 12 he intends to ask the Central Elections Committee to put in the cameras to “make sure that the ultra-Orthodox don’t cheat on election day.”

“The unusual voting percentages, more than 80 percent, and the rumors that even dead people come and vote demand close monitoring,” Forer said.

Forer’s insinuations notwithstanding, the extraordinarily high turnouts in chareidi communities are recognized as a response to the call of Gedolei Yisrael to vote for the chareidi parties on election day, along with a dedicated organization to get every potential chareidi voter to the polls.

Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud) said in response: “Once upon a time, Yisrael Beyteinu was a party that fought Arab parties, who supported terrorists and specialized in hatred of Jews and hatred of Israel. Today, the party is increasingly becoming a party that tries to squabble only through cynical exploitation of Jewish hatred.”

Yisrael Beytenu seemed to be taking its cue from the Likud, which operated a covert camera surveillance operation at Arab polling stations during the April elections, also purportedly to discourage fraud.

The Likud was taken to court over the tactic, which opponents charged was actually intended to intimidate Arab voters from going to the polls.