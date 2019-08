Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:25 am |

Urgent tefillos were requested Wednesday morning, after a two-year-old boy was found unconscious in a pool in Jackson, New Jersey.

Local Hatzolah members rushed to the home and worked on the boy before he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

All are asked to daven for Chaim Refael ben Batyah, for a refuah sheleimah.