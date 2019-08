Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:45 am |

The NYPD bomb squad has given the all clear after investigating a suspicious package outside a Flatbush shul on Wednesday morning, CBS reported.

Police were called at around 8 a.m. Wednesday to Congregation B’nai Jacob on Glenwood Road in Flatbush.

Sources said a brown box was found outside the shul.

No further details were immediately available.