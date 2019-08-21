Innovative Siyum HaShas Countdown in Melbourne, Australia

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:06 am |

The Australian Daf Yomi organization in conjunction with local cafe “Spot On Ripponlea” joined together to come up with a novel idea on how to promote the upcoming Siyum HaShas. On the occasion of the siyum on maseches Temurah Thursday, cupcakes with “135 Daf to go” emblazoned on the cream were distributed to the various Daf Yomi shiurim around Melbourne.

The momentum is beginning to build for the Siyum in Melbourne and the largest hall in the city has been secured for the occasion.