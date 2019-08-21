IDF Shoots at Crop Duster by Mistake

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:15 pm |

Crop duster plane flying over a cotton field in Israel in October, 2017. (Anat Hermony/Flash90)

A case of mistaken identity in the skies of the Golan Heights almost ended in tragedy on Wednesday when an IDF unit opened fire on a civilian aircraft, thinking it was an enemy plane.

Fortunately, they realized in time that it was a crop-dusting plane flying over the Golan Heights, the army said.

“Once they realized it was a civilian Israeli aircraft, they stopped firing,” the IDF said in a statement.

“This was a serious incident that is being investigated. Lessons will be learned.”

B’chasdei shamayim, no one was hurt in the incident.

Also, on Wednesday night, rocket sirens sounded in Nahal Oz in the Shaar HaNegev regional council as a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, according to an IDF spokesperson.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.