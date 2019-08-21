Blue and White Denies Yesh Atid Activist, MK Behind Leaks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:33 am |

Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

A report on the leaks in the Blue and White Party prepared by a private investigator leaked out to the media Wednesday, and a report in Yediot Acharonot said that the report claims that the investigators have found the source of the Blue and White leaks. They are being spread two individuals: one an activist from Yesh Atid, and the second an MK from that faction of Blue and White.

The activist is the one who spread the leaks of comments made by party head Benny Gantz in recent months. The MK did not necessarily leak the content of meetings, but has been active in spreading stories and incidents about Gantz’s personal life that the Blue and White head would prefer not be discussed, the report said.

Among the leaks that were reported in the media were claims that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “would physically harm me or even kill me if he could get away with it,” that he did not rule out a coalition with Netanyahu, and that he would do “anything possible” to get chareidi parties to join a coalition led by him.

The leaks have caused substantial damage to Gantz’s reputation. To get to the bottom of the leaks, Gantz hired an agency called the CGI Group, headed by former Yesh Atid MK and Shin Bet head Yaakov Peri. The agency was instructed to “suspect everyone,” the report said, and instituted numerous technological innovations to catch the leaker. It also developed several “false flag” detection plans which were shared with suspects, to ensure that they did not realize that they were suspects.

Blue and White denied the Yediot report. “There is no truth to to the contents of that report. The only ‘suspects’ in the political establishment are those in the government of Binyamin Netanyahu. There are no Blue and White MKs accused of leaks. It is a shame that these baseless rumors are being given a forum,” the party said in its statement.