A Big Day for Vote Sharing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:53 pm |

Parties on the right and left signed vote-sharing agreements on Wednesday.

The Likud and Yamina parties on the right, and the Democratic Union and Labor parties on the left, Arutz Sheva reported.

Under the agreement, should one of the parties receive a ‘surplus’ of votes, it can share those votes with the other party to grant that party another Knesset seat and to prevent a waste of votes.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party recently signed a vote-sharing agreement with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.