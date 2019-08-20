New York Bans Floating Digital Billboards

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:10 pm |

New York state has a new law banning floating digital billboards in navigable waters, including the Hudson River and the East River.

The ban applies to any digital billboard or floating sign that uses flashing, intermittent or moving lights.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the ban into law on Tuesday, calling the signs “a nuisance that blight our shores and distract from the great natural beauty of our waterways.”

State Sen. Brad Hoylman of Manhattan, one of the sponsors of the legislation, said the digital billboards “belong in Times Square, not in the middle of the Hudson and East Rivers.”

“New Yorkers deserve to have a respite on our waterfront from the barrage of modern life,” said Hoylman.

The CEO of one floating sign company says he’s disappointed by the ban, but his company plans to continue using signs that it believes are allowed under the new law.