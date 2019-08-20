Kremlin Denies Problem After Nuclear Sensors Go Offline

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 9:14 am |

The entrance to the State Central Navy Testing Range in northwestern Russia, where an explosion of a rocket engine led to a spike in radiation levels. (AP Photo/Sergei Yakovlev)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there was nothing to worry about after a series of Russian radiation monitoring stations were reported to have stopped transmitting data following a mysterious military accident earlier this month.

The Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Monday that two Russian monitoring sites closest to the mysterious explosion went offline days after the blast, soon followed by two more, fueling suspicions that Russia tampered with them.

Russia’s state nuclear agency, Rosatom, has acknowledged that nuclear workers were killed in the explosion on Aug. 8, which occurred during a rocket engine test near the White Sea in far northern Russia.

Asked about the CTBTO’s assertions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was confident that government agencies in charge of the relevant radiation monitoring stations had been doing their job correctly.

He added that he did not have precise information about whether and how Russian radiation monitoring stations transmitted data.

Peskov referred reporters to a statement about the accident a day earlier from President Vladimir Putin who had said there was no risk of increased radiation levels, but that authorities were taking all necessary measures to exclude any possible risks to people’s health.