Education Ministry Mulls Ban on Cellphones in School

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:27 pm |

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, File)

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz said on Tuesday that the ministry will be examining the possibility of banning cellphones from schools, according to Channel 12.

“We will look at upsides and downsides,” he told a gathering of school principals from central Israel. “You face this challenge every day, so I will soon hold a meeting in my office with principals from all sectors and all age groups” to consider the matter.

Rampant cellphone use by children has long been recognized as a distraction from studies and exposes them to an enormous array of harmful content.