BD’E; Rebbetzin Sarah Pomerantz A”H

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:20 pm |

From Israel comes the sad news of the petirah of the well known and highly respected Rebbetzin Sarah Pomerantz A”H, after a long and hard fought battle with sickness.

All her life she selflessly helped out others, especially the berieved widows and orphans. Everything was done quietly and honorably.

She was the daughter of R’ Shlome Hersh Weiss Z”L, who built up the Gerrer Talmud Torah in Yerushalayim. He was a member of the famed Gerrer choir by the Gerrer Rebbes and baal Teffilah very often in Ger.

Rebbitzen Sarah was the wife of y’blc the well known Mechanech, Rabbi Chaim Pomerantz of the Gerrer Talmud Torah of Yerushalayim .

She was 59 years of age at her petirah.

Yehi zichrah bruchah.