Bachur Injured in North Carolina Still Critical

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12:46 pm |

Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department members at the scene of the accident last Thursday. (Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department)

One bachur injured last week in an accident in North Carolina remains in critical condition, while the others’ conditions are no longer serious.

Last Thursday evening, a large van carrying the bachurim, who attended a camp in Virginia, flipped over on a road in Henrico, North Carolina, a mile south of the Virginia border.

Of the 17 victims, 11 were considered “non-urgent,” five were “urgent,” and one “critical,” according to Gaston-Fire-Rescue-EMS.

The other 16 victims were all expected to be released from the hospital, but tefillos are still needed for the critically injured bachur, Eliyahu Avraham ben Keren, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com