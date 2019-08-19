Train Overpass Signs Need Upgrades, Say Local Politicians

((Office of Sen. Felder)) -

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:41 am |

L-R: Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Councilman Kalman Yeger, state Senator Simcha Felder, Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray, and Department of Transportation engineer Nasir Afridi. (Benjamin Kanter)

From Avenue J to Kings Highway, unusually low train overpasses coupled with inadequate warning signals, have become a common trap for trucks. The resulting chaos has long irritated area residents forced to cope with the resulting gridlock and debris. “These trucks are ripped open like sardine cans by the time they realize they are stuck,” said state Senator Felder, “and as a result, residents and commuters in all the surrounding areas suffer enormous traffic delays and congestion. This aggravation is a regular occurrence and it’s about time the City did something about it.”

Last Wednesday, Sen. Felder convened a meeting between NYC Department of Transportation and local elected officials. Brooklyn Bureau Commissioner, Keith Bray and Assemblyman Eichenstien, Councilman Yeger and Community Board 14 District Manager Shawn Campbell accompanied the Senator on a site visit of the overpasses that run through the neighborhood at East 15th street to view the problems firsthand and discuss possible solutions.

“The epidemic of trucks crashing into overpasses in Midwood is dangerous and must come to an end,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “I was glad to come together with Senator Felder, Councilman Yeger, District Manager Campbell and DOT to come up with common sense solutions to this problem.”

“Senator Felder has been ringing the alarm for years about the danger of oversized trucks striking Midwood’s B/Q subway overpasses,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger. “Pedestrians, motorists, cyclists and subway riders are all endangered when a truck strikes an overpass, as happens far too often in our neighborhood. I’m relieved that DOT is finally paying close attention this problem and considering some common-sense solutions to address this.”

“Some problems require complex solutions, but this this isn’t one of them. Flashing lights or LED signs that are visible a few blocks in advance, warning poles that alert truckers to the height restrictions they are facing while they still have the chance to change course. This has been going on for way too long, but today we finally took a step in the right direction,” said Senator Felder.