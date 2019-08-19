Three People Injured in Eilat Hotel Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:33 pm |

Three people suffered from smoke inhalation in a fire that broke out in the Magic Palace hotel in Eilat on Monday, Arutz Sheva reported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was in the hotel courtyard.

The injured were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated to Yoseftal Hospital. A 43-year-old man was listed in moderate condition, while a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were reported in mild condition.

Senior MDA paramedic Pinchas Bar Shalom said: “When we arrived at the hotel, we saw a man about 35 in the lobby, suffering from mild respiratory difficulties. During the medical treatment that included providing oxygen to the workers at the site, we were called to treat two other men who suffered breathing difficulties, a man of 40 and of 43.

“We transferred the three casualties to the ambulance and evacuated them in moderate and mild condition to Yoseftal Hospital, while providing them with oxygen.”