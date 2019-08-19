Search On for 25 Year Old Man Missing in Tel Aviv Waters

YERUSHALAYIM -

(Shimon Farag/MDA Photo Operations)

A young father of two who entered the water near the Dolphinarium Beach in Tel Aviv at 9:00 p.m. this evening was unaccounted for, according to an account received by Magen David Adom in the Dan Region. A friend who was with him at the time reported that they had entered the sea together but his friend later disappeared in the water.

Searchers and paramedics of Magen David Adom related that a search by the Naval Police is underway. Divers of Zaka arrived moments ago to the Aviv Beach in Tel Aviv in response to a call to a Zaka hotline that a young man had entered but had not exited from the water.

(Shimon Faarg/MDA Photo Operations)