Report: Jordanian Parliament Recommends Expelling Israeli Ambassador; Rethinking Peace Treaty

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 8:44 am |

A Jordanian police officer stands guard in front of the Parliament in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters/Muhammad Hamed, File)

The Jordanian Parliament recommended Monday that the Israeli ambassador to Amman be expelled, and that the Jordanian ambassador in Israel should return home as well, Sky News reports.

The report further said that the Parliament recommended that the peace treaty between the two countries be re-examined.

On Sunday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador to Jordan Amir Weissbrod and emphasized to him that Jordan condemns Israeli activity at the Al-Aqsa mosque and on Har HaBayis, and demanding that the activity and “Israeli violations of international law” cease immediately.

Last Tuesday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry criticized Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan for saying Jews should be permitted to pray on Har HaBayis and that the current status quo is wrong.

After the Six Day War, Israel handed administration of the site back to the Waqf under Jordanian custodianship, while maintaining Israeli security control. In attempt to keep the status quo, the Israeli government enforces a controversial ban on prayer by non-Muslims, including Jews. Har HaBayis remains, under the terms of the 1994 Israel–Jordan peace treaty, under Jordanian custodianship.