Mandelblit Won’t Prosecute Mufti Who Attended Terror Conference

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on screens delivering a broadcast speech, in front of a representation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during a rally to mark Al-Quds [Jerusalem] day, in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2017. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A year and a half after he was petitioned to do so, State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit informed right-wing activist groups that he did not intend to prosecute the mufti of Yerushalayim for participating a conference sponsored by Hezbollah, Channel 20 reported.

The channel first reported on the the matter in January 2019, when Mufti Muhammad Hussein, attended the conference of Hezbollah-puppet group, the Global Campaign for the Return to Palestine, held in Beirut. The event was sponsored by Hezbollah, and many speakers spoke at the event . Hussein attended those sessions, and even received an award from the group for advancing the cause of Palestinians.

Several groups, including the Legal Forum for a Democratic and Zionist Israel and the Lach Yerushalayim activist group demanded that Mandelblit take action against Hussein for his support of terror. As an Israeli resident, Hussein is subject to laws banning him from participating in terror activities and consorting with the enemy – and there was no doubt that he was guilty of at least both. That may be so, Mandelblit said, but he does not intend to prosecute the crimes, he informed the groups.

Mandelblit did not furnish a reason for his decision. “It’s not clear why Israel would allow a man of great influence who incites to murder and meets terrorists to walk around freely,” said attorneys for the Forum. “Israel constantly talks about fighting terror, but this decision shows that that is nothing but talk. The most effective way to fight terror is to prosecute those who are responsible for educating the young generation and prevent their incitement. This is a shameful decision that does not match the letter or spirit of the law, and we will consider further legal steps,” the attorneys added.