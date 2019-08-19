Hezbollah Adopts Hamas Arson Tactics

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:07 pm |

A view of the town of Margaliot, near the Lebanese border. (Chaver83)

Israel may now have to contend with terror fires on its northern border as well as the Gaza border, as Hezbollah operatives were seen starting a fire that winds carried into Israeli territory.

The fire spread toward an IDF base and the community of& Margaliot on Friday. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

In video footage shown on Channel 12 on Sunday, U.N. peacekeepers were seen patrolling near the fires but doing nothing to interfere with the Hezbollah arsonists.

The fires caused several landmines placed along the border to explode. It took local firefighters several hours to extinguish the blaze.

“Everyone knows the Lebanese side is responsible for these provocations,” local official Yoram Mahluf told Channel 12. “They are testing us.”

Israeli officials reportedly believe that more of the same can be expected. Hezbollah’s objective is to harass IDF troops and to clear brush that can provide cover for Israeli special forces operations.